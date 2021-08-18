Niger State government has partnered with Plan International, a humanitarian organisation for nutritional support for women and children in the state with N250 million contribution.

The commissioner for health Dr Muhammad Makusidi disclosed this during the startup workshop for Accelerating Nutrition Result in Nigeria (ANRiN) project in Minna.

He said the state government had released N250 million as part payment for the startup of the five- year intervention project in the state.

Makusidi advised the organisation to carry everybody along especially the local communities for the sustainability of the project.

The Nigeria interim country director, Plan International Robert Komakechi, said the key areas of the organisation’s work are nutritional support for mothers and young children to reduce maternal and child mortality among vulnerable women and girls.

According to him, “this is well encompassed within the objective of the ANRiN project which is the provision of a community-based basic package of nutrition services to women and under 5 children in 12 local government areas of Niger state.

Also, Mr Shehu Etsugaie, project coordinator of ANRiN in Niger, said the workshop was to start ANRiN project activities and enable stakeholders to broaden their minds and strategies on how to have effective management of nutrition in the 12 local government areas.