Acting chief judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, has said any magistrate in the service of Niger State Judiciary that is found wanting in the discharge of his or her duty will be made to face the wrath, in accordance with the laid down rule of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

She made her position known at a two-day interactive session organised for newly appointed magistrates into the service of the Niger State Judiciary held at the conference Hall of the Judicial service Commission in Minna yesterday.

Justice Abdulmalik said that the judiciary under her watch would no longer accept any unprofessional conduct from any magistrate warning that she would use the sledge hammer on any erring one.

The acting CJ maintained that it was in view of that, the session was organised to acquaint the newly appointed magistrates with the rudiment of court proceedings and brainstorm on the day to day rule of court proceedings in order for them to leave up to their professional responsibility as magistrate.

She urged the participants to make proper use of the knowledge acquired from the training session so as to enable them to perform effectively in their respective courts.

In a paper presented at the training session with the topic, “Arraignment and Bail In the Magistrates’ Court” the director in-charge of probate, Nasiru Mua’azu, said bail is of immense importance to the administration of justice.