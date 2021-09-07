Niger State Internal Revenue Service has closed the branches of eight banks and three other organisations over N456.7m unpaid tax liability.

The chairman of the service, Mohammed Madami Etsu, disclosed this yesterday in Minna, Niger State.

He said the exercise was carried out in line with the provisions of the relevant tax laws and as a deliberate policy to block leakages.

The chairman explained that all efforts by the service to enable the defaulting organisations pay their respective tax liability yielded no positive result.

Etsu further called on other debtors to pay their outstanding tax liability to avoid sealing of their offices by the Service as the tax drive exercise is a continuous one.