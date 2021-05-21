Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said with more security personnel deployed by the Federal Government to the state, more grounds will be covered to recover communities ravaged by bandits.

He said in Minna over the week that with the new development , the fear that farmers will not be able to go to farm this year will be allayed.

Consequently, the governor allayed the fears of food shortage in the state stressing that the IDPs that were returned to their homes, are major agricultural producing areas believing that they will engage in their farming activities immediately.

The governor commended the efforts of the service chiefs at the federal level and heads of security in the state for their efforts in the fight against bandits in the state.

On youth restiveness in the state capital , Governor Abubakar Sani Bello reiterated his administration’s resolve to deal decisively with anyone caught carrying dangerous weapons, participating, promoting, aiding and abetting those involved in activities of thuggery in the state capital.

“We discussed youthful restiveness in the state and have taken a decision to deal decisively with anyone found carrying any form of machetes, cutlass, creating havoc within Minna Central”, he said.

He described the situation as unfortunate where gang youths engage themselves in a brawl on the streets, attacking innocent people, adding that any youth that is arrested henceforth on thuggery and all forms of gangsterism will have his or herself to blame.

