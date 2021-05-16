BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba

The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum (NDEAF) has threatened to stage a massive protest over alleged neglect of the Phase Three Leaders in the presidential amnesty programme.

They made the threat via a memo jointly signed by the group’s leaders from Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Ondo states.

Names on the memo include Gen Able Showman (Edo State), Gen Birinumughan Jesse (Delta State), Gen. Aboy Brown (Ondo State), Gen Godgift Igoli (Akwa Ibom State), Gen. Oloye Ofovwei Clement (Delta State), Gen Kenneth Kpea (Rivers) and Gen Whoknows Tomorrow (Bayelsa State).

Their grouse include: verification of Phase Three Leaders, the issue of the missing slots that were misappropriated by the previous administration, issue of Phase Three Leaders training and empowerment, impacted community slots for Phase Three Leaders for training and empowerment and the issue of those leaders that voluntarily surrendered their arms and ammunitions to the federal government that was not documented, among other reactions.

While registering their displeasures in the memo, they also pointed out how they had contributed relentlessly towards sustainable peace and stability in the Niger Delta region

“Therefore we vow to henceforth, stiffly resist any form of neglect and further short-changing of the benefits meant for us by any factor or element either in the commission or in the government,” the group said.

RELATED: