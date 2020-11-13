By INNEH BARTH, Asaba |

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said that governors of the South-South region and all critical stakeholders were united in the quest for the restructuring of the country.

Okowa who stated this during a media conference in Asaba, said that there was need to restructure the country to pave the way for the devolution of more powers to states and local governments.

According to Okowa, who is the chairman, South-South Governors’ Forum, Nigeria is not making progress as it ought to because the issues of restructuring and resource control are yet to be addressed.

He disclosed that restructuring and resource control as well as security would form a major plank of the discussion at a meeting between a Presidential delegation and leaders of the South-South billed for Port Harcourt on Friday.

“The South-South Governors have been in the forefront for the devolution of power to states and local governments.

Restructuring, resource control and security of the country, especially in the Niger Delta will be a major topic of discussion at the Presidential parley coming up in Port Harcourt,” he said.

Responding to a question on the Gold deposit in Zamfara and the decision by the state government to control the resources, the governor said that there were Acts of the National Assembly that dealt with oil production and solid minerals.

“We cannot apply laws in such a manner that it becomes discriminatory because you cannot mine solid minerals somewhere in Zamfara and you can’t allow Niger Delta to manage their oil,” he said.