The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has called for the release of Hon. Farah Dagogo, a member of House of Representatives representating Degema/Bonny federal constituency of Rivers State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who was arrested in Port Harcourt while undergoing screening for the 2023 governorship election.

Hon. Dagogo was arrested by the Police over allegation of hiring cultists to attack the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday after leading a protest to the Inspector General of Police’s office, National Assembly and Ministry of Justice over the continued detention of the lawmaker, national coordinator of NDYC, Comr. Jator Abido, and the FCT chairman of the group, Comrade Adam Ogomugo Margo, insisted that justice must prevail and without delay on the matter.

The duo who maintained that Dagogo was neither a cultist nor a violent person accused Governor Nyesom Wike of attempts to allegedly frame up the governorship aspirant and warned that should anything happen, the governor should be held responsible.

The group regretted that despite obtaining a court injunction restraining the Police from arresting Dagogo, he was, however, smuggled out during the PDP screening exercise in what appeared like an attempt to deprive him from participating in the governorship primary election, wondering if the governor was scared of his popularity.

“We demand for the unconditional and immediate release of Hon. Dagogo Fara. It is our position that nobody should be unfairly treated and that everybody’s fundamental human rights must be protected at all times regardless of their political and social affiliations,” the statement noted.

The group insisted that there is no place for the arbitrary use of power and vindictiveness in a democracy like ours, noting further that political differences must be tolerated and accommodated in a healthy manner at all times.

“It is unacceptable that some persons have resorted to using their political power to settle personal scores. This is a democracy and there must be a healthy and level playing ground for all actors without any form of intimidation and harassment,” the statement added.

While urging the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation to act quickly and avert a catastrophe, the group pledged their support and trust in the judiciary and security forces of the country as viable options for restoring justice and fair play to all Nigerians.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General to prevail on the Rivers State government and judiciary to expedite actions on this case. We believe in the judiciary and the police and we know they can do their job to forestall any catastrophe in this matter,” they stated.