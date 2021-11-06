Legal practitioners of Niger Delta extraction under the aegis of Niger Delta Lawyers’ Rendezvous, have commended the leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for successfully hosting its annual conference with novel innovations that have added value to the legal profession.

The group spoke through Leo Ekpenyong Esq, in the capital city of Rivers State, Port Harcourt, after the annual general conference of the NBA 2021 where it addressed the press about sundry issues of national importance, especially the role of the media in nation building.

The group also drummed support for the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for what it called his roles in ensuring adherence to the rule of law in the country, adding that his traducers will fail.

“Truth, accuracy and integrity should at all times be the creed of media practitioners as anything otherwise jeopardises the true essence of investigative journalism.Yellow page journalism and brown envelope syndrome are vices that must be eschewed as they erode the sterling values of the media profession.

“Against the backdrop of cacophony of irritant, spineless, arm-chair critics against the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), we make bold to say that, ‘no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper’ because Malami’s leadership roles as chief law officer of the federation in keeping, maintaining and sustaining the sovereignty of Nigeria via strict adherence to the rule of law deserve commendation instead of condemnation. As a matter of fact, Malami’s traducers will fail again, because their unfair criticisms are at best lies, cheap blackmail and falsehood.

“The war time prime minister of the great Britain aptly captured the essence of truth in his remarks thus: truth is incontrovertible, malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, panic may resent it, but in the end, there it is. We, therefore, urge enemies of progress and nay-sayers to live and abide by the truth as no degree of evil machinations against Malami and his office will succeed.

“On the flip side, with the fragility of the nation’s cohesion, it behoves all and sundry to rally around President Muhammadu Buhari and his able lieutenants to bring about the much needed positive transformation for the betterment of the citizenry,” they said.