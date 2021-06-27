A militant group, Niger Delta Avengers, has threatened to cripple the Nigerian economy by attacking critical oil and gas installations across the Niger Delta region.

The group said yesterday that its members had been deployed to strategic locations in the region awaiting a directive to strike.

The threat was contained in a statement posted on its site yesterday, saying they would attack politicians from the region for their roles in the under-development of the region.

The statement titled “We Are Back With Operation Humble”, accused the federal government of failing to meet the demands of the group to speed up development of the region since it declared ceasefire following intervention of leaders and stakeholders from the area.

Niger Delta Avengers, whose activities contributed to Nigeria’s slide into recession in 2016, vowed to force the country into another recession as it did in 2016, saying Nigeria might not recover from the recession anytime soon.

According to the militant group, its high command has exhausted its patience to allow government speed up the development of the region, hence the decision to resume hostilities.

It also passed a vote of no confidence on the Chief Edwin Clark-led Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), elders and ex-agitators in the region, accusing them of ‘frolicking’ with the government to the detriment of the people.

“In a move to remind this failed government that we have exhausted the very last iota of patience, the high command of the Niger Delta Avengers has in a meeting held last night resolved as follows:

“There is no doubt that the Nigerian government has continued to pay deaf ears to our demands and the rising challenges in the country because the pipelines that criss-cross our lands were left untouched, allowing dollars to flow into the federal treasury on a daily basis for mismanagement.

“We shall spare no single oil installation within our range of strategic targets marked for destruction in the coming days and we bet the Nigerian government will be humbled to return to the drawing board and chart an all-inclusive course by the time we are done with our action plan”.