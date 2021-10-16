Stakeholders from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have sent a protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, faulting the allegation of perjury against the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and describing the petition as frivolous, laughable and open display of dangerous politics ahead of the 2023 game.

According to the stakeholders made up of civil rights activists and ex-agitators from the region, preliminary investigations into the purported petition and the bribery allegations against Chief Timipre Sylva and Engr. Simbi Wabote showed that the signatories were ghosts being used by some corrupt politicians against the achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari in the nation’s oil and gas sector in the last six years.

The Niger Delta stakeholders under the aegis of the Niger Delta APC Youth Vanguard with the coalition of ex-agitators under the Niger Delta Advocate for Peace and Good Governance group, argued that the allegations were false and should be discountenanced.

“Today, we can categorically state here, without mincing words, that the clueless and false allegations were cooked and doctored by a group of criminal elements who are bereft of ideas and are not aware that it is no longer business as usual in the nation’s oil and gas Industry,” they said.

Led by the national coordinator, Comrade Fiawei E. Pathfinder; deputy coordinator, Comrade Bekes Apere; secretary, Comrade AK Peters; Gen. Peres Ayama; Gen Kingsley Tamaramienye and others, they said those behind the purported petition were unaware that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari have gone beyond the era of the use of non-existent groups to blackmail officials of government and the use of a fake name of Ahmed Yusuf will not push the sound policies of the present administration into turmoil as planned.

The group also condemned the attempt to indict the executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr Simbi Wabote, over alleged involvement in bribery allegations involving Saipem train 7 NLNG project.