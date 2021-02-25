Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

Organisers of the maiden U-17 Niger Delta Peace Cup Football Competition have called on the coordinators of the nine Niger Delta states, to ensure all participating players are seventeen (17) years or below.

The organising secretary of the tournament, Coach Ada Gwegwe, made this known in a statement signed and made available to journalists yesterday in Yenagoa.

According to Gwegwe, who is also the secretary of the Grassroot Sports Federation, South South Zone, the essence of the competition is to discover talents and raise the next generation of players.

He said to achieve the aim of the tournament, the organisers will not hesitate to disqualify teams that engage in age cheat.

“First of all let me commend the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for partnering with us, GRASOF, to put up this competition.”

“This is purely grassroots football, and we want it to live up to expectation, because it’s already high. The organisers will not tolerate teams registering any player older than seventeen (17) years, so we are calling on all the coordinators of the Niger Delta States, to abide by the rules, or risk disqualification from the tournament,” he said.

The organising secretary while condemning age cheat and its negative impact on Nigerian football over the years, stressed the need to discover young talents and groom them for both national assignment, and their professional careers.

“The Grassroot Sports Federation is passionate about wiping age cheat from our football system, because it has done more harm than good. Most of the legends we still celebrate today were scouted at a young age”.

“If this competition continues yearly as we hope, Nigerians will witness its impact, because it will become an avenue to produce players for our lower National cadre teams and even for academies. So this competition must be encouraged in its vision of ensuring all the participating teams use players within the stipulated age. It will benefit the Country immensely.”

The preliminary stages of the U-17 Niger Delta Peace Cup competition, sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commenced across the nine Niger Delta states, where two teams will emerge, before they proceed to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on the 15th of next month, for the finals.