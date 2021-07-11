The most optimistic followers of the goings-on in the nation’s universities accept that the standards, to put it mildly, are not what they ought to be. For this category of observers, the system is deteriorating at a rate that tend to strip university education of its glamour and awe. Consistently, those in charge leave most discerning minds with the impression that their inanities that are part of the rot constitute a paradigm shift that has to be accommodated and accepted as normal.

When the lecturers are not on strike for reasons that seem irresponsible, their counterparts in the non-academic union belly ache about irrelevancies. The students themselves complete the scenario of lack of seriousness with their juvenile predilections. In all these, the system suffers because in the end its products become a burden on the society.

Part of the blame has been placed on the laps of the administrators from the visitors to those who are in charge of the day to day running of affairs who, most of the time, do not get their priorities right. A typical example is the controversy now raging at the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Amassoma over dress code for students. And because of that the school has been forcefully shut and the students ordered to vacate the premises to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

The code as dictated by the university authorities stipulate that students of each faculty are expected to dress in particular colours of uniform. It is not a surprise that the decision is bringing the students and the university administrators on a collision course. It is a clear evidence of a system in reverse gear.

This newspaper is expressing its disappointment regarding this development in the strongest term. We are talking about a university not a High School for teenagers. Granted that some universities produce some jackets, T-shirts in the university colours. But they are meant to be gift items to be used by the university community at its leisure. To legislate that undergraduates must wear uniforms, in our view, is taking a bad joke too far.

We recall a report that claimed that a particular private university in the South West is subjecting its students to manual labour. This is mild compared to other forms of abuses that pierce the ear- sex for grades and bribes demanded by lecturers from students called sorting. We consider all these reprehensible and signs of backward thinking.

For the avoidance of doubt, we are inclined to point out that a university, by its very nature, is designed to produce leaders and managers of manpower and other resources the nation, any nation, needs for its advancement. It is a system put together to carry out arcane thinking for the advancement of knowledge. It is a place for deep study, learning and research leading to discoveries that can be effectively harnessed for national development. And that is why the admission into the system is immensely rigorous just to ensure that the best are given an opportunity to be part of the character formation process preparatory to playing elevated roles in society. That is under normal condition.

But sadly, in our opinion, the condition in Nigerian universities is so dejecting and abnormal that there seem to be no respite in view. At every point, something comes up to reveal the stupidities that are destroying the fabled Ivory Tower. In more serious-minded climes, primary school pupils do not wear uniforms. Here we are making an issue of the dress code of university students to the point of shutting down the entire system.

When was the last time the nation received report of an earth-shaking research result in the universities? None. Because effort is concentrated on mundane matters that add no value to the essence of the university as a centre of learning.

This uniform issue that is causing an uproar in the Niger Delta university, is it the most urgent policy direction of that school? It will not be a surprise if the real reason is that someone has already cornered the contract for the supply of these uniforms and is insisting on forcing it down on the students at all cost even if it means disrupting academic programmes.

Otherwise, we are persuaded to ask why students’ dress code should be a matter serious enough to draw the attention of the nation. What is the quality of teaching materials in the school, the learning environment, classrooms, laboratories and the hostels, if there are? Those should be the focus of attention of any committed administrator not what a student decides to wear to class.

We call on the university authorities to save the nation this ridicule, focus on the real issues and reopen the school. What a student decides to wear to school ought not to worry the school administrators.