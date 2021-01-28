By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

A group of young professionals from the Niger Delta region, has determined to champion a new narrative towards stimulating the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

As a result, they have concluded plans to host what has been described as the biggest MSME Summit in the Niger Delta Region.

The Summit is scheduled to hold on Friday, February 12th, 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Thursday and signed by the chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) and former governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Moses Siloko Siasia, he said a team of young people with futuristic thinking, has been put together for the Summit which theme is: ‘Stimulating MSME Growth Beyond Oil.’

According to Siasia, the summit will host over 300 carefully selected MSME/small business owners across all the states in the region who will attend in person, while others will join the conference virtually, in conformity with the COVI9-19 preventive guidelines and protocols.

On the essence of the Summit, Siasia noted that, amongst other things, the Summit is meant to help generate a database of all the existing MSMEs in the region.

“The Summit is meant to help generate a database of all the existing MSMEs in the region while galvanising stakeholders’ buy-in for the strengthening of businesses operating in the Niger Delta region towards the establishment of a yet to be named framework to facilitate the sustainable growth of small businesses. The only hope for the region right now is to encourage those doing meaningful businesses.”

Siasia lamented that society has neglected productivity for too long. Also, he said more and more people of good character and competence should be encouraged to emerge in the region and in which case, young people with great ideas and skills can be enabled by the various governments of the region and the Multinational Oil Companies operating within the region. This, he said, would further enhance the region’s productive capacity to be competitive and to develop.

He further regretted that, “some leaders in the region have not done the needful towards galvanising the energy and idealism of the teeming young population towards more productive ventures.”

Siasia said the Summit will be attended by young business owners between the ages of 18 and 45, saying it will be a day Summit including product showcase, main-stage keynotes, interactive master sessions, style breakouts, business to business meetings, mentoring sessions, and networking opportunities among others.

Some of the guests expected at the Summit include: the vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and the deputy senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. Others are, the governor of Rivers State, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, who is the chief host, and Engr Simi Wabote, the executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), who will feature as guest speaker.

The interim administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Akwa, and some federal ministers, chairmen, and executive directors of government parastatals will also grace the event.