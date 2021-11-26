Clearly, the reign of terror by terrorists, including those some Nigerians prefer to call bandits and cattle rustlers, on different communities in Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states, is indeed a source of serious worry. On a daily basis, residents of some villages in these states are either killed, kidnapped or displaced by marauders in daring attacks that most Nigerians find hard to comprehend.

In Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara states, there are reports that emboldened as they have unfortunately become, the terrorists now impose taxes on hapless residents of some worst hit communities. Though reports of bandits imposing levies on farmers have been refuted, the fact remains that residents of some communities in the states bogged down by activities of these terrorists are finding things hard.

Only recently, the Niger State government disclosed that Boko Haram and a faction of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) are setting up camps in the state. Secretary to Niger State government, Ibrahim Matane, said that aside from asking residents to disobey civil authorities, these terrorists have been telling communities that they want to establish a caliphate and are asking the people to forsake western education.

“These people often go to communities to communicate with them and assure them that they will not harm them, and to join them during Friday congregational prayer to preach to them on the need to forsake western education and embark on civil disobedience,”

“Now they have made some audio recordings saying that they are there, that they are not kidnappers, that they are a religious organisation that is poised to establish a caliphate that will deal with issues of criminality and other related issues.”

He noted that ISWAP was trying to establish a camp at National Park at Babana in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

This newspaper is concerned that in spite of all efforts to contain these terrorists, they seem to be gaining ground. If not, how else can one explain the fact that ISWAP is daring enough to contemplate setting up a base in Niger State despite assurances from the military and other security operatives that the war on terror is being won?

It is an understatement to say that the alarm raised by the Niger State government is worrying. One thing is certain, and that is the fact that the Niger State government has sufficient intelligence about the activities of these terrorists. The question desirous of urgent answer is: how well is the government using this intelligence? Beyond this disclosure, the Niger State government and, indeed, residents of the affected communities must cooperate with the relevant security agents in ensuring that these terrorists are fully dislodged.

Fundamentally, as a newspaper, we believe the war on terror, which has been on for years, seems intractable because of complicity from both the residents and security operatives. To put it succinctly, the war on terror seems to have become a lucrative industry that many are making a fortune out of it. Time and again, there are widespread allegations and, to a large extent, verifiable proof of collusion between the bandits and some rogue elements within the security agencies just as some residents are being accused of serving as informants to these renegades.

This unholy alliance between these terror elements, some unscrupulous security personnel and residents is part of the reason why the war on terror appears endless. Like other states affected by banditry and other forms of criminality, Niger has had many incidents of killings, kidnapping and displacement of communities. The government must do all it takes to dislodge the terrorists and other criminal elements operating in the state.

Even as Matane lamented that Niger State has spent so much money in its effort to tackle insecurity, the fact that the challenges posed by it are rising by the day underscores the need for a holistic review of the strategy that seems not to be yielding the desired results.

It is worrisome to note that with a $2.07 billion gross military spending in 2015, estimated $1.72 billion defence budget in 2016, about $1.62 billion in 2017, $2.04 billion in 2018, an estimate of $1.8 billion in 2019 and $1.2 billion in 2020, the security situation in the country has not really improved.

As a newspaper, we have been consistent in our advocacy for total onslaught against these terrorists. Government must deploy all the necessary machinery including seeking external assistance, to flush out these renegades. There is no better time to dislodge these marauders than now.