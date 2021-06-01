Senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Mohammed Sani Musa, has condemned bandits attack on Tegina in Rafi local government area of Niger State on Sunday.

He described the attack that has reportedly led to the death of an internally displaced person (IDP) and the abduction of children from Islammiya as callous and unfortunate.

While commiserating with victims of the attack, he said the enemies of peace in the area would soon be brought to book.

He said, “I received credible information of the gruesome daylight attack on the good people of Tegina by the dreaded bandits. With utmost concern, I strongly condemn these attacks and reaffirm the solidarity of my office with the people and the Rafi local government area over these gruesome attacks.

“My heart goes out to the victims and all those affected by this horrific attack in our senatorial district.”

I stand with the people of Tegina at this tragic and difficult time.”

Sani Musa also reiterated the call for the federal government to strengthen security in Niger State, particularly in areas where bandits have been terrorising the residents.

