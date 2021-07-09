Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has stated that the insecurity and high waves of crime has increased the workload and overwhelmed the courts in the country.

The governor disclosed this yesterday in Minna when he swore in Abubakar Musa Kigera as the acting Grand Khadi of Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal.

While praying for a society free of crime, so that workload of judges will reduce, he reiterated that “They are presently overwhelmed with work at this time of security challenges.”

At the swearing-in held at the Government House, Minna, the governor charged the acting Grand Khadi to carry out his duties diligently, justly and professionally.

Governor Sani Bello described the Grand Khadi as a man of integrity with unquestionable character and he was hopeful that the acting Grand Khadi will discharge his duties judicially.

He therefore congratulated the Grand Khadi for his appointment which was based on merit, and prayed that God will guide him to succeed.

The acting Grand Khadi thanked the governor for the appointment and for effectively utilising the resources of the state for both material and administrative advancement.