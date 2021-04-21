ADVERTISEMENT

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

Niger State now has a representative at the National Population Commission (NPC) as the Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Dattijo Usman.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Usman as the federal commissioner representing Niger State at the NPC.

And after considering a report of the Senate Committee on National Identity and National Population, chaired by Senator Saidu Alkali (Gombe North), the red chamber confirmed Usman’s nomination.

Alkali had told the Senate that the nominee had been screened and found to have a good reputation to represent Niger State.

After deliberations, Senate President Ahmad Lawan announced the confirmation of Usman’s appointment.