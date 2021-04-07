BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The acting chairman of the Niger State Revenue Board, Alhaji Ahmad Garba Gunna has has emerged new Emir of Kagara.

The 46- year-old Gunna emerged after defeating five other contestants in an electoral college conducted by 14 kingmakers of the Kagara Emirate.

Others who contested for the royal seat include: Alhaji Muhammad Salihu Tanko, the son of the late Emir; Alhaji Garba Bako; Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad Kusherki and Alhaji Idris Aliyu Jibrin.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, announced the appointment of the new Emir through the state Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji on Wednesday.

The governor said the appointment of the new Emir was in compliance with section 3 subsection (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law and Chapter 19 of the law of Niger State.

The former Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Salihu Tanko Kagara died on March 1, 2021 after a protracted illness in Minna, the state capital.

Until his appointment, Gunna held the traditional title of Dan Majen Kagara.