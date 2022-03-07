In what appeared like a palace coup, Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State arrived the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and took over the affairs of the party as the new national caretaker committee chairman.

On arrival, Governor Bello who was being cheered and referred to as ‘chairman’ by some party faithful quickly entered into a closed-door meeting with some party chieftains.

The move is contrary to the position of secretary of the national caretaker committee, Senator James Akpan Udohedehe, who had earlier dismissed the reported removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni as fake news.

Akpanudoedehe denied any planned change of leadership in the party, describing it as fake news.

He stated in a statement earlier on Monday: “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).”

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded. The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible national convention deserving of our great party.”

Also, earlier, security operatives had cordoned the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja, preventing staff and party members from entering and going out of the place.

Also, the road leading to the secretariat was cordoned, preventing motorists from accessing the road