Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has commiserated with the people of Munya local government area over the boat crash at the weekend as death toll from the accident rises to 35.

The governor had sent a delegation led by the commissioner for Youth, Emmanuel Umar, to commiserate with the victims’ family.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Munya local government area over the boat mishap, saying that the situation was a disturbing one at a time the people were already battling insecurity in their communities.

The governor who sympathized with the people assured them that all is being done to make them peacefully settle down in their ancestral homes.

“I am deeply concerned with the incident that happened, particularly almost all of the victims were those affected by insecurity in their communities and were forced to have fled their ancestral homes.

“I want you to know that the state and the federal governments have not abandoned you, and God too has not either.

You should see what is happening now as a trying moment which will soon pass by the grace of God.

“I am telling you the truth, we are making every necessary effort in addition to the weekly special prayers we have started to ensure that all the criminal elements in our state are flushed out”, he said.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the state Emergency Agency NSEMA, Ahmed Inga, said more bodies have been discovered, making 35 bodies already discovered.