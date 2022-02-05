Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has called for continuity in government as a deliberate attempt to end abandoned projects syndrome.

The governor who spoke to Mark 46 years of Niger State recognised the individual and collective efforts of citizens and founding fathers of the state who have made various and exceptional contributions towards the growth and development of the state.

He however said, “Enough of every government come and do its own and abandon that or the other. There must be a patriotic commitment to continuity in governance particularly as it affects service delivery to our people.

“We must develop a positive mindset and be at the vanguard towards community service by rendering our individual and or collective but invaluable support particularly in the area of security which has been one of the most challenging in recent time.”

Governor Bello expressed the need to not only consolidate on the legacies of the founding fathers but to institute a legal framework that would harmonise all blueprints and development action plans from previous administrations to establish a compelling path to growth and development of the state.

The governor advised incoming administrations to strive to enhance the integrated and holistic development of the state without attachment to socio-political sentiments.

He assured that his administration would not waive its resolve to fast-track the development of the state and called for collective efforts because the act of governance can and must not be left to the government alone.

