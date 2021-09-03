Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has described as cruel and tragic, the killing of Capt Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah, eldest son of Senator Bala Na’Allah by unknown people.

In a statement, Governor Sani Bello said the activities of bandits is really atrocious to people, maintaining that the fight against these criminal elements is now a task for all and sundry, not just the government or security agencies alone pointing out that the outcome of their vicious attacks always leave a negative memory in the hearts of people.

He said, killing a young promising man in his prime, in such a gruesome manner is very disheartening.

The governor who commiserates with the immediate and extended family members of the deceased, prayed Allah to forgive all the shortcomings of late Capt Na’Allah and accept him into Aljannah.

“My heart is with the family of my friend and brother, Senator Na’ Allah. Abdulkarim was like a son to me. Killing him at this age is so devastating but I believe Allah knows the reason why He permited it to happen, so we can’t question Him.

“All I pray for now, is for Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdausi and give us all the fortitude to bear the great loss,” he said.

He then called on the security operatives to make every necessary efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.