As part of its aggressive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) drive, the administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has engaged investors willing to partner the state in various sectors to engender rapid growth and development .

Governor Sani Bello, at the UNLOCK AFRICA sideline investors meetings held at the institute of directors, 116 Pall Mall London, had fruitful discussions with several development partners and investors in the areas of agriculture, education, infrastructure, energy financing, mining and tourism among others.

The governor acknowledged that partnership is key in making Africa and Niger state in particular an open business environment for the United Kingdom investors to come in stressing that the state is a choice destination for global trade and investment opportunities going by it potentials.

He maintained that the state has the potentials to be major supplier of raw materials for agricultural products to factories but that there is the need to add value to the available raw materials in the state through partnership with investors so as to increase the internally generated revenue and provide job opportunities for the unemployed in the state.

The investors in turn declared their readiness to partner with the government if given a conducive enviroment to thrive, though they expressed concerns over the security challenges bedevelling some parts of the country, which the Governor allayed their fears assuring them that it will soon be a thing of the past.

Some of the companies the Governor met includes ACM group for project funding, Aspuna Group for Agro sector, UCL Energy Group Ltd for Infrastructures, Katzenber Ltd for project financing structure and Eagle Scientific Ltd for Education.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello was in company of his commissioners for Justice, and Attorney General of the state, Bar. Danmallam Nasara, Zakari Abubakar , member and chairman, House Committee on Finance and the chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe.