Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, has advised the state Imams’ Forum to approach the State House of Assembly, to amend the law on the director general’s tenure of the State Bureau for Religious Affairs.

The governor was responding to forum members who requested for the extension of the DG’s tenure, adding that as a leader of the state, he cannot act against the law he assented to.

He, however advised them to select another candidate in the event their request was not granted by the State Assembly and also encouraged them to continue to give proper direction to the public through their sermons.

The governor was speaking when the Forum of Imams of Juma’at Mosques in the state, paid him condolence visit over the death of the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, at the Government House, Minna.

He noted that governance was a great task that required the support of the people, and commended the Imams for their advice on areas that needed government’s attention, urging religious leaders to always preach the right messages to the people.

Speaking on the demise of the late Emir of Kontagora, the governor described him as a selfless leader and a philanthropist who contributed a lot to the welfare of the less privileged in the society.

The leader of the delegation and Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Malam Isah Fari, commended the governor for establishing the State Bureau for Religious Affairs in the state, adding that it has fostered peaceful coexistence between the major religions in the state.

The Imam of NITECO Jumma’at Mosque, Mallam Idris Muhammad, acknowledged all the efforts of the governor in ensuring religious harmony in the state and urged him not to relent.

Mallam Muhammad said the Imams’ Forum has been in the vanguard of sensitising the people on government policies and programmes since its establishment.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Bida, Sheikh Adamu Yakatun, said the establishment of the Bureau has brought unity among the Imams and curbed religious crisis in the state.

Special prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the late Emir of Kontagora, for divine intervention on security challenges that have bedevilled the state and the country, and for wisdom for the governor to continue to provide good leadership for the state.