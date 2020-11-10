By Abu Nmodu, Minna |

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has since gone into isolation.

The governor who posted this in his verified Twitter handle disclosed further that his sample was taken and unfortunately, the test returned positive.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and generally okay but I am already self-isolating and receiving the best of care,” he said on his Twitter handle.

The government solicited prayers from all and sundry for quick recovery of the governor.