The Niger State government yesterday said it had sanctioned some senior medical workers for negligence even as the government discovered that one of its staff had been receiving salaries for over three years without stepping into either a hospital or the Ministry of Health.

The commissioner for health, Dr Mohammed Makunsidi, told Journalists in Minna yesterday that sanctions ranging from sack to demotion were invoked on some senior professionals in the health sector for “ gross professional misconduct”.

He said there was also a shocking revelation where a member of staff of the ministry was found to be officially on Grade Level 4 but had been drawing the salary of a Grade level 14 officer.

The commissioner said the most appalling was the case of a doctor and some nurses in one of the hospitals found culpable in the death of a pregnant woman for alleged negligence.

He said a medical doctor is now on the run having been discovered to have opened a private hospital where he was diverting patients.

The commissioner said the most senior health personnel among those sanctioned was given “extension for three months without pay” while others were placed on “Call Duty” for the same period.

According to him, the state executive council has approved the various punishments meted out to the erring practitioners and also decried the rot in the ministry and the attitude of some health workers to duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the ministry has a vacancy for 2,508 staff that would be filled in batches for quality service delivery.