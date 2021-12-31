In a bid to develop Suleja as a modern city to support the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has inaugurated a 9-man Board of Suleja Area Planning Development Authority.

The governor while inaugurating the board at the Government House, Minna, posited that the board is very important and critical to the development of Suleja Emirate in particular and the state in general.

He said the members of the board were carefully selected, with robust terms of reference aimed at developing Suleja as a modern city.

According to him, the board is to plan, promote and secure the physical development and environmental improvement of the areas by acquisition, management and disposal of land and other property.

He said the board is mandated to carry out building, engineering and other operations to execute works in connection with performance of all such functions listed therein for the development of Suleja.

Governor Sani Bello listed other terms of reference to include formulation, monitoring, controlling and coordinating the physical development policy plans and activities within the planning areas and carryout in consultation with other bodies and persons including companies, Suleja Emirate, government authorities and local government councils as well as any activity necessary or desirable for the performance of the Board’s function.

The chairman of the board, Mrs Esther Bmitosahi, who appreciated the governor on behalf of other members of the board for finding them worthy of the task, said they would be diligent and committed to their responsibilities.

Other members of the board include; Engr Adamu Danladi- executive secretary, part-time members are Abdullahi Dahiru Wuse, Aminu Bisallah, Usman Abubakar Danbakaba, Abubakar Mohammed Izom, Dr Abdul Husseni , perm sec NIGIS, ex-official member; Mohammed Baba, GM Urban Development ex-official member; Habiba Ahmed, member Nigerian Institute of Town Planning, member.

