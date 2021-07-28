Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has approved the refund of hajj deposits to intending pilgrims that wish to collect their money.

This was disclosed by the executive secretary of the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai during the presentation of cheques to those that applied for refund at the pilgrims office in Minna.

He said about 437 intending pilgrims had so far applied for refund of their 2020/2021 hajj deposits, adding that the money will be paid back in full.

Makun described the refund as symbolic, adding that all local government areas will be invited to come for their refund soon.

He appreciated the governor for approving the refund 100 per cent and assured those that roll over their deposits that they will be the first set of people to be considered in 2022.