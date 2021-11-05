Niger State Governor Sani Bello has presented a budget of N198.245 billion to the state House of Assembly with focus on security and completion of ongoing projects.

In the budget, the projected total revenue represents an increase of 12.75% or N44.830 billion compared to the budget of 2020 of N153.412 billion.

According to the governor “The budget is to be financed through statutory allocation of N54.282 billion representing 27.39 per cent, Value Added Tax (VAT) N20.792 billion representing 10.49 per cent and Internally Generated Revenue of N17.190 billion representing 8.68 per cent

He listed other sources to include excess crude/other revenue N4.870 billion representing 2.44 per cent; dividends from North-South Power N500,000,000 representing 0.24 per cent, Refund from Federal Roads N200,315,677 representing 0.11 per cent and capital receipts (drawdowns) N100.408 billion representing 50.65 per cent.

Governor Sani Bello said the recurrent expenditure estimates proposed for the 2022 financial year is N74.157 billion while that of capital expenditure for the 2022 financial year is N122.991 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said in preparing the 2022 budget, the key areas in the policy thrust were amelioration of insecurity, completion of on-going projects that have attained appreciable level and have direct impact on the welfare of the people and prudent management of available resources.

He said the diversification of internal revenue sources and improvement of collection machinery, increased investment in the productive capacity of the state economy particularly agriculture, infrastructure, education, health, transportation, and care for the vulnerable were also key policy thrusts of the 2022 fiscal projection.