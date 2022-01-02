Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has asked people of the state to continue to have hope in his government, as he will not relent in sustaining the ongoing infrastructure development in the state.

The governor in his New Year message yesterday said the people should have hope and trust in the ability of his administration to work for the progress, growth and development of the state.

He said the state government would work towards actualisation of its programmes and policies as captured in the 2022 budget.

“The citizens should show optimism and be encouraged by the fact that the APC-led administration in the state will not relent in sustaining the ongoing infrastructure revolution aimed at improving the general well-being of the people,” he said.

Governor Bello also spoke on the state government’s fight against insecurity and warned on the resurging Covid-19 virus and renewed the call for strict observance of all protocols as outlined by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and other agencies.

He assured that the security of the state would remain the administration’s major focus in the New Year, by working to stop banditry and other crimes towards sustaining the relative peaceful and harmonious coexistence in the state.

He lauded the gallantry of the military and all security agencies involved in the fight against insecurity and appealed to the people to play their individual and collective roles to ensure success in the battle.

“As we celebrate the New Year, we must put the interest of the state over and above other considerations and work towards attaining our collective aspirations,” he said.

