The governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has received the second jab of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as the State flags off the second dose exercise.

The governor who spoke after receiving the second jab, said the turn out for the first phase of the vaccine was impressive, and encouraged those that had been administered the first dose to ensure they receive the second dose.

He also enjoined those who are yet to take the first dose to endeavour they do that as the vaccine is safe and important in the fight against the virus.

According to Governor Sani Bello, “I want to assure everyone that the vaccine is safe. I encourage you to take it, it will at least keep you and your loved ones safe. The older ones especially should take it,” he said.

The state commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi explained that the state received the total of 89,600 doses as at today, adding that 44,860 doses were used in the first phase and that enough doses are available for the second phase of vaccination.

The commissioner assured that all eligible persons for the second dose will be administered the vaccine, adding that so far there were 930 positive cases in the state, including 66 health workers and 20 deaths.

He, however disclosed that there has not been any positive case in the state in the last two months, pointing out that they have continued to carry out measures to combat further spread of the disease in the state.