Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has warned people of the state against dumping refuse in drainage systems to avoid flooding.

The warning came on the heels of early signs that some of the drainages were blocked, making water to divert from the channels in especially Minna, the state capital.

The governor who was inspecting major waterways in Minna stated that precautions were necessary to avoid man-induced disasters.

He said people should avoid dumping dirt along the paths of drainages as it was a major factor contributing to annual flooding in the state.

He also urged the people to avoid erecting structures on waterways while calling the officials to live up to their responsibilities.

The governor therefore directed the Ministry of Environment to ensure that refuse dumped in drainage system were evacuated while calling on community members, especially the youth, to safeguard the waterways through regular monitoring.

He also directed that the Ministry of Works to assess the Fadikpe Drain channel to ascertain the immediate intervention required in the area.