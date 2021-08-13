The Niger State Government has expressed readiness to collaborate with the new leadership of the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to provide more conducive environment for media practice.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane during a courtesy visit paid on him by the leadership of the umbrella body of Journalists, NUJ. Ibrahim Matane who underscored the critical role of the media in societal development, said the government under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, is poised to partner the media stressing that the government is set to engage a robust partnership with NUJ more than ever before.

Earlier, the chairman of NUJ, Niger State Council, Comr Abu Nmodu, intimated the SSG that his administration is focusing on four thematic areas of welfare of members, education cum training and retraining, discipline and professionalism.

He emphasised on the need for government to carry Journalists along, stressing that the statutory role of the media is to breathe life into democracy through adequate information and mobilisation for participatory governance.

While commending the state government for investment of huge resources in the switch over from analogue to digital transmission at Radio Niger and NSTV, Comrade Abu Nmodu decried the comatose state of the state owned News line Newspapers

He said it was not good for the development of professionals in the newspaper, and therefore stressed the need to connect the state owned media houses to a dedicated 33kva line for optimal performance.

He appealed to the government to employ more professionals and graduates of Mass Communication to fill up the gap in the system.