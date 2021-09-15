Executive director of Niger State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Ibrahim Dangana, said the government had created 527 centres to provide family planning services across the state.

He made the disclosure yesterday in Minna while declaring open a three-day advance training workshop on family planning.

The workshop was to strengthen the capacity of journalists and other participants to develop modern impactful family planning media content for broadcast and publication.

He said the centres sited in primary, secondary and private health facilities across the state, would help to address issues associated with family planning and child spacing.

Dangana said the centres were increased from 222 to 527 because of the high demand for family planning services, especially contraceptives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He, however, noted that in spite of the increase, the demand for family service was only high among the elites and called on the media to continue to enlighten the public on the advantages of family planning.

“We still have a very low usage of contraceptive in Niger state, out of 100 women, only 7-8 among these women were taking modern contraceptives,” Dangana said.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the media to raise public awareness on the advantages of family planning especially in rural communities, in order to bridge existing cultural and economic gaps.

The executive director said that the state government has the political zeal to provide qualitative healthcare services to the people.