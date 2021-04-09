The Niger State Government has reiterated its commitment to genuine collaboration with individuals and corporate organisations towards turning around the developmental fortune of the state.

This was disclosed by the commissioner of Information and Strategy, Hon. Muhammad Sani Idris during an official inspection of the on-going renovation of the State Library Bida Branch, under the Niger State Library Board on Tuesday.

The commissioner applauded the project facilitator Mallam Idris Usman Makanta large heart and philanthropic disposition, stressing that, despite the challenges of paucity of funds, the State Government was working assiduously to facilitate a face-lift of all the State Library Complexes in the three senatorial zones.

He called on other well to do individuals in the society, to emulate the kind gesture, pointing out that the upgrading of the Bida Library Complex will have positive impact on the people, particularly the youths in the area.

According to him, “governance is not just about what you have in the coffers of government but about opportunity. When you have people that have opportunity and are exploiting that opportunity to assist the government in providing necessary amenities to the people and that’s why this project is worth commendation.

“He added that the facilitator of the project has done a lot, he has invested so much and by the grace of God, it will influence and change the life of so many people.”

While conducting the commissioner and his team round the facility, the project facilitator, Malam Idris Usman Makanta disclosed that the intention of the intervention was to reorient and empower the youths in the use of library, particularly ICT, adding that, the project will keep the youths busy thereby checking drug abuse and other social vices among them.

He appreciated the honourable commissioner and his team for the visit. The newly renovated Library Complex set to be commissioned in no distant time is upgraded with modern ICT facilities, including e-library and computer training sections with over 54 set of brand new computers installed, solar powered motorised borehole and WiFi network among others.

Other notable personalities who delivered goodwill messages during the visit include: the Commissioner of Environment and Forestry, Barr. Tanko Zakari Mohammed, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Information and Strategy, Dr. Joseph Kolo and representatives of Bida Emirate Council, Pharmacist Yahaya Aliyu (Mayakin Nupe) and Bida Local Government Council among others.