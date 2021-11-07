The Niger State government has demolished the house of suspected notorious kidnapper and bandit popularly known as Mohammed Mohammed Ahmadu who is one f the suspects in the kidnap of the University of Abuja lecturers and families.

The demolished house was in Nkangbe, Bosso local government area, a suburb of Minna, the state capital.

The suspect who had allegedly led several kidnappers and gangs was said to have been arrested in connection with the abduction of the university lecturers and their families.

After the arrest, sources said, he confessed that he built the house with proceeds of his operations.

The state commissioner for local government, chieftaincy affairs and internal security, Emmanuel Umar, who led the team to demolish the two-bedroom flat and an uncompleted two-bedroom extension the suspect purchased and renovated in August this year, said the action was meant to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

He said; “The suspect who is currently cooling his heels with security agencies is one of the masterminds behind the recent kidnap of two professors and their family members at the University of Abuja.”

Umar disclosed that based on credible information in relation to the incident at the University of Abuja, a joint security operation led to the arrest of Mohammed Mohammed Ahmadu.

He said the suspect’s confession led to the rescue of the kidnapped staff and families of the university, adding; “The government will not allow the state to be a haven for kidnappers, bandits or any criminal.”