Niger State’s Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday dissolved the boards of 25 sports associations in the state following expiration of a three -year tenure.

Mr Yunusa Nahauni, permanent secretary in the ministry announced the dissolution of the association in Minna.

“Following the expiration of the Niger State sports association tenure, the associations are hereby dissolved with immediate effect,” he said.

Nahauni said that the secretaries of the various associations would work with the office of the Director of Sports in the ministry for the running of the associations, pending election of the new boards.

He appreciated the former board members for their contributions to sports development in the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected sports associations include athletics, football, handball, basketball, hockey, cricket, volleyball, boxing, kickboxing and karate.

Others are kungfu, wrestling, weightlifting, chess, scrabble, tennis, badminton, squash, table tennis, judo, para-sports, traditional sports, aqua-sports, canoeing and cyclin