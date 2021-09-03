The Niger State government is currently renovating, expanding and equipping Minna General Hospital to an amiable standard.

The director general, Public Enlightment and ICT Abdulberqy Ebbo, said Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has boosted the healthcare sector for quality healthcare delivery across the state.

He said it ranges from renovation, expansion of general hospitals to reconstruction, construction and equipping of primary healthcare facilities.

According to him, commitment to both the primary and health care delivery in the state, was a deliberate policy aimed at making health accessible to all in the state.

He said government has invested alot in health care delivery and will continue to do more for the wellbeing of the people.

Some of the key achievements in health sector includes the establishment of the College of Nursing Kontagora, as well as commitment to primary healthcare per ward in the state and gradual renovation of general hospitals across the state.