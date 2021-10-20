As the traffic of articulated vehicles are diverted to Lapai-Paiko Road from Lambata to Bida Road, Minna, the state capital is gradually being cut off from Suleja Road as the gridlock blocked Paiko Road and affects the infrastructure

LEADERSHIP gathered that the road leading to Suleja from Minna, and even Minna township are often blocked towards evening as the articulated vehicles take over the roads causing the motorists and state government to express concerns.

Some of the motorists interviewed, attributed it to the diversion of traffic from the dilapidated Lambata to Bida trunk A road.

A motorists Mohammed Yakubu told LEADERSHIP that “as the vehicles join Minna Road from Paiko Junction every evening, we suffer on the road as the articulated vehicles take over; we spend close to three hours on a journey that is not more than 10 minutes.”

Another motorists said, “It is hell passing through the road towards evening, the trucks have taken over everywhere and there is nothing we can do than appeal to the authorities to regulate the movement of the trucks”

In view of the development, Niger State government said yesterday that henceforth all articulated vehicles will be diverted away from Minna city centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner of works Mamman Musa said “starting from today Tuesday, the 19th of October 2021, as part of efforts to safeguard the city Infrastructure, protect life and property, articulated vehicles will be diverted from Minna centre.”

He said, “The government of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is exploring all means to overlay the Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar Bosso Road with asphalt to enhance its lifespan and will not allow any truck to destroy it.

“The governor has directed that henceforth all articulated heavy duty vehicles coming from Zungeru to Abuja or from Abuja to Zungeru will be diverted either from the city gate in Chanchaga through Kpakungu or Immurat junction in Tudun Fulani through the western bypass,” he said.