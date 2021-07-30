Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has hailed President Muhammad Buhari for appointing Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi as the new Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO).

In a statement, the governor congratulated Prof Ibrahim Wushishi, a son of the soil, describing the appointment as the right choice and highly merited.

Governor Sani Bello described the new NECO Registrar, as an outstanding and reputable academician who has achieved so much and made the state as well as the country proud in the education sector.

He expressed confidence that the new NECO boss will discharge his duties with diligence and high sense of patriotism which are his Hallmark in the long years of service in the academic circle.

While wishing the new NECO Registrar a successful tenure at the helm of affairs, Governor Sani Bello expressed optimism that the University Don would bring his experiences to bare in the administration of the nation’s examination body.

“We are proud that one of our own has been credibly picked to head the nation’s examination body. We must support him to succeed because if he fails, it is Niger State that fails,” he said.

The governor prayed Allah to guide and direct his decisions, actions and grant him a successful tenure at NECO and in the overall best interest of the country.

Born on April 5th, 1965, Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi is a Professor of Science Education from Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Until his appointment, he served in various capacities at the Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto and the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He also participated in several national

assignments assigned by institutions such as NECO and National Universities Commission (NUC) and belonged to some reputable organisations.