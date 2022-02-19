The Niger State government has praised the work of the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) in training public officials in the state on the principles and practice of fiscal transparency.

The state’s commissioner for finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, who spoke at the four-day ‘train the trainers’ capacity building on increasing citizen’s participation in the budget process in Minna, told the participants that the presence of a team of professionals from CSJ in their midst was a rare opportunity that must not be allowed to elude them.

The training was organised under the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme for Results- a reform programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and performance. A component of the SFTAS programme is the Disbursement Linked Indicator 2 (DLI 2) focused on “Increasing Openness and Citizens Engagement in the Budget Process”.

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) is the firm hired by the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning under the SFTAS to develop, design and provide support for states in the development of a process guide for the state budget office that details the flow of budget development process and documents required for fiscal transparency.

The Niger State finance commissioner who is also overseeing the Niger State Planning Commission said, “A lot of concerted efforts have been made by SFTAS in the last three years towards developing templates and tools alongside knowledge needed to sustain and strengthen the achievement of the programme.”

He said Niger State was one of the few entities in Nigeria that keyed into SFTAS right from inception.

The training which drew participants from the Niger State Ministry of Finance, Niger State Planning Commission, Niger State Auditor-General Office, Accountant General’s Office and members of the civil society organisations was focused on helping participants integrate ideas on citizens’ participation in the budgeting processes and increase transparency across all stages of the budget.

