There was a mild drama yesterday at Niger State Government House, Minna as a member representing Chanchaga federal constituency, Hon. Umar Bago, was denied usage of the Banquet Hall for an event.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the lawmaker was billed to use the hall for a programme of Small, Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in collaboration with Microvis Microfinance Bank but before it could start, a directive was issued to deny him the use of the hall.

It was learnt that except on rare occasions, the hall could only be used by the governor, deputy governor, the chief of staff and the secretary to the state government (SSG).

Findings revealed that it was strange to the officials of the Government House when Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who has been out of the state reportedly gave approval to hold the event in the hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Government House staff member who preferred anonymity told LEADERSHIP that the deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, acting on the directive of his boss, stopped the event from being held in the hall.

The official said, “We have to stop the even when the participants had already gathered, we cannot flout the orders from above.”

Some of the expected beneficiaries of the programme expressed disappointment over the development, saying that it depicted the underlying political schism.

The press secretary to the deputy governor Maimuna Kolo said his principal has no right over halls in the Government House, but insisted that there were earlier directives that political activities should not be allowed inside the Government House.

ADVERTISEMENT