Health workers in Niger have shutdown isolation centres following the failure of the state government to pay the COVID-19 allowance and June 30% balance as promised in a written agreement.

Arising from the meeting of the forum of health professionals in the state, they agreed to shutdown isolation centres, molecular laboratories and other important facilities from 12am today.

The health workers had agreed to disperse the taskforce to the centres by 8pm today to inform all staff to leave before the lockdown by 12am tomorrow.

“Total shutdown of all the 22 general hospitals, Government House Minna, IBBSH and JBA on Wednesday 4/2/21 if members do not receive the COVID-19 allowance and balance of the 30% June 2020 illegal salary cut from now till then.

“All members are directed to comply with the directive with immediate effect. Don’t allow any one to intimidate you. Task force to go round to ensure full compliance, Remain alert as we update you. The struggle continues,” the health workers said, adding that an official memo will be released to the public and media.