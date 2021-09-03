The executive chairman, Niger State Internal Revenue Service, Mohammed Madami Etsu, has called on stakeholders to support the state and local governments Revenue Law of 2020, geared at revamping the economy and improving the quality of peoples livelihood.

He explained yesterday in Minna that the law was initiated based on pressing economic issues as result of the dwindling revenue of the state and local governments and need to improve development in the state.

According to him, government is committed to delivering the dividends of Democracy to Nigerlites in the area of security, social services and prompt payments of salaries to civil servants among others.

Etsu stated that the law is not meant to operate in isolation, but to complement other existing revenue laws as provided in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

Others include, the Personal Income Tax Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as amended and the Niger State Revenue Collection and Administration Law 2011.

The chairman said, “This harmonised legislation of 2020, is not meant to usurp the powers of the local government council to collect revenue in their areas of jurisdiction as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, but to create a synergy between the state and the 25 local government councils in a collective revenue drive.

“This will reduce the incidence of multiple taxation, increase the assessment and collection capacities and boost the quantum of Internally Generated Revenue for both tiers of government,” he added.

The State Internal Revenue Service according to him, has set up an implementation committee under the leadership of Alhaji Mohammed Murtala King, the coordinator of Revenue matters, and has since commenced touring all the 25 local government areas for sensitisation of stakeholders, training of revenue staff and deployment of technology for immediate take off.

In a pilot exercise conducted with Bosso local government, tremendous increase in its IGR collection has been noticed, due to the deployment of technology in the revenue collection efforts. This has encouraged transparency and accountability in the system.

It will be recalled that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, of Niger State signed the harmonised Bill passed by the State House of Assembly into law on 22nd September, 2020, which repealed the local government harmonised rates and levies for collection, 2016.