Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has waded into the impasse at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai over increase in the tuition fees as he called on the Governing Council of the University to reconsider its position and review the fees.

The secretary to the state government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, disclosed yesterday that the governor called for the review for returning students (indigenes) from N67,925 to N50,000, new students (indigenes) from N129,675 to N95,000, non-indigenes (returning) from N117,325 to N100,000, new students (non-indigenes) from N201,210 to N170,000, new foreign students from N329,625 to N250,000 while returning foreign students would pay N200,000 instead of N266,760.

He said the government had appraised the upward review of tuition fees proposed by the Governing Council and discovered that it was predicated on its efforts to improve the standard of learning in the university through human capital and infrastructure development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state governor appreciated the optimism of the council that the review was taken for the betterment of the students and the generality of the people of the state; however he implored the council to listen to the voice of the people and other stakeholders including the students’ union by reducing the tuition fees downward,” he said.