Some Niger State Islamic scholars including Madarasatul Nurul Islam, 123 Quarters, the Al-Nuriyyah Islamic Foundation and Al-inara Islamic School Minna, have converged on the state capital, Minna, to offer special prayers for the end of security challenges facing the nation.

The leader of the scholars, Mallam Muhammad Adam Bosso said it was in compliance with a call by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, who had admonished prayers against insecurity.

According to him, the situation called for everybody to contribute in whatever way possible to end the ongoing killings and kidnappings in the country.

Also speaking, Alhaji Usman Ayuba Katako of Al-Nuriyyah Islamic Foundation, said many children have become orphans in the north as a result of banditry and Boko Haram activities.

“The prayer is for Nigeria to have peace; the prayer is for the leaders to have mercy on the led; and the followers so that banditry, Boko Haram, kidnappings and these hardships would become a thing of the past,” he declared.

Meanwhile, the Niger State government recently called for weekly prayers against banditry in all central mosques across the state.

