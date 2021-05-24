President Mohamed Bazoum, the leader of Nigeria’s northern neighbor, Niger Republic, at the weekend called President Muhammadu Buhari to console him as well as the government and people of Nigeria on the death of the Chief of Army Staff, along, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other military officers.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, noted that President Bazoum, who described the plane crash on Friday that killed the Army chief and other military top brass as tragic and unfortunate, expressed the condolences of the government and people of his country.

“He prayed Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant fortitude to their families, friends and the entire nation to bear the losses”, Shehu stated.

In his response, the presidential aide said President Buhari commended President Bazoum for sharing this moment of grief with Nigerians and assured that the gesture was well noted.

“He expressed the nation’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices of the departed military men and promised that the nation will not let their families down”, he added.