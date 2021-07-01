National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the inauguration of some unidentified persons as local government area chairmen in the Niger State chapter of the party remains illegal.

The position of the NWC follows an earlier statement by the North Central Working Committee disowning the inauguration.

National publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC declares the purported inauguration, which allegedly took place at the State Secretariat on Friday, 25th June 2021 of some individuals as PDP local government chairmen in Niger State, as illegal, null and of no effect, as it does not have the approval of the NWC.

“The NWC vehemently condemns the activities of those behind this illegal activity and cautions that, it will not in any way, tolerate such illicit and condemnable actions by persons who have no legal powers to preside over the affairs of the party in the state.”

The party asked all PDP members in Niger State to distance themselves from such persons as their activities are without the party’s consent.

“The NWC therefore cautions those behind the illegal inauguration as well as those illegally parading themselves as PDP local government chairmen in some LGA in Niger State to retrace their steps and desist from such illicit activities or face very severe sanctions,” he added.