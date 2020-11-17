The Niger state government has inaugurated an 11-man committee that would ensure the successful staging of the 1st Shiroro Marathon race in February 2021 to create more awareness to the sport of athletic in the state.

Niger state commissioner of youth and sports development, Emmanuel Umar while inaugurating the committee yesterday, said that the event has received massive support from the state government whom he said has directed that the event see the light of the day

He also disclosed that members of the committee who are carefully chosen due to their track record in the area of sports development both at the state and at the national stage should also invoice stakeholders that would add value to the delivery of a successful marathon.

According to him “we are leaving no stone unturned to deliver on our promise to bequeath to the people of the state a marathon event that would for a long time to come be a source of revenue and our strength in athletics”.

“Niger state would be celebrating its centenary next year so the sports ministry would scale up his preparation to ensure that the proposed marathon is keyed into the all the necessary arrangement for the event “.

The co- chairman for the proposed marathon event who is also the permanent Secretary in the ministry applauded the acceptance of the state Governor for agreeing to stage the event.

He said the ministry would continue to render it’s support and assistance to the committee and urged them to also make good consultation before making any contribution to the sub committees that would come up within some weeks.

The 11-man committee for the Niger State Shiroro Marathon is headed by ambassador Manta who is the chairman of the Niger state athletic association.