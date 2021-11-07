Following the recent tanker explosion at Enagi in Edati local government area of Niger State, the state government has taken measures to regulate articulated vehicles in city centres.

The government has put barricades in major entrances and stressed the need to comply with the new regulation on articulated vehicles for safety of roads and users as well as reduce accidents.

This came on the heels of government’s intervention in providing medical assistance to the victims of the explosion.

Three people were killed in the explosion last weekend while seven others sustained injuries.

The injured victims were said to have been rushed to Federal Medical Centre Bida.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief press secretary to the governor, Mary Noel Berje, said government had a support system that takes care of victims affected either in explosions or other accidents.

She said the state government had put in place measures to regulate movement of articulated vehicles within the township roads in order to minimise explosions.

Apart from restricting the movement of vehicle the government has banned parking of articulated vehicles at the centre of the cities.